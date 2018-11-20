About three months ago, I was looking for a new place to live because I had a very unfriendly neighbor who made it uncomfortable to live here. Then she moved out. A new lady moved in, and I am now feeling very blessed. She just warms my heart. We are the same age and talk nearly every day. We’ve gone to dinner a few times and she even took care of Isabella while I was gone. I’ll be going to her apartment for Thanksgiving this year. I am very thankful for having her as my neighbor.
Speaking of neighbors, a few months ago, this really hot guy moved in next door. I’d spoken to him a few times in passing, but never got to learn what his name was or what he did for a living. Last night my neighbor and I kind of cornered him as he was loading up his car, and we were unloading groceries from my car. I not only found out his name but where he works. He’s very sweet, and unless my gaydar is completely broken, he’s very gay. And from my observation, I think he might be single. We will see how this plays out.
