O, Christmas Tree

For the three years I have been in Vermont, I have not put up a Christmas tree. The first year was because one of my dearest and closest friends had just died, and I didn’t feel like celebrating Christmas. In fact, Thursday will be the three year anniversary of his death, and I am still heartbroken. I doubt I will ever fully stop grieving. The second and third year here in Vermont, I didn’t put up a tree because I told myself, why should I? I wouldn’t actually be here at Christmas. This year was something different though. Even though I will not be here at Christmas, there is no reason why I can’t enjoy a Christmas tree while I am home. Isabella seems fascinated by it. She’s played with the balls, sat under the tree, and pondered what the hell this thing is. She’s only ever seen a Christmas tree once before when she stayed at a coworker’s house over that first Christmas. She was a holy terror there, so she’s not welcomed back. It appears that my calm sweet cat just doesn’t like other people’s cats, so she went nuts. But she had some times of peace and wonder that Christmas like in the pictures below.
P.S. I still have a little more decorating to do. I need to get a skirt or blanket for the bottom, and I need an extension cord to light up the tree topper.
