Per Request and Other Stuff

First of all, I wanted to answer Roderick’s inquiry about my job interview. It was short which isn’t a good sign to me. However, I am everything they seem to be looking for with one exception. I don’t have experience with living history. In addition to my job as a historian, I’d also have to learn to fire weapons from the War of 1812 through World War I...in costume. I am not too thrilled about this part of the job, because I’m not a fan of guns. I know how to shoot one, and I’m a damn good shot, but that doesn’t mean I like guns. Anyway, I was supposed to hear from them by the end of last week, but I still haven’t heard anything. Also, I seriously doubt they can or will meet my salary requirements.
In other news, I will be teaching a class this morning, which I think will be fun. I enjoy being in the classroom. Afterwards, I have a speech to give to a group of the corps of cadets about the school during the First World War. I am also looking forward to this. We will be meeting them while they take a lunch break from a march from the site of the original school to the present location. The meeting will take place on a covered bridge. Hopefully, this will all go without a hitch.
