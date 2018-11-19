Short Week

This week will be a short and quiet week. We only work Monday, Tuesday, and part of the day Wednesday. The week will be quiet because all of the students have gone home for Thanksgiving. I know of only one thing I have to do at work this week, and it may take all three days. I have to wrote a lecture on something I don’t know that much about, but I know I can do it. The lecture is just a matter of getting my material together and then forming a coherent lecture. It will get done. Other than that, I don’t know of much else that needs to be done. I’m sure something will come up though.
