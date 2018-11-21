Snow Wednesday

It’s supposed to snow all day today. This will be the first white Thanksgiving I’ve had in Vermont. Thanksgiving is expected to be a really cold day with highs expected to be between 10-15 degrees. With wind, I expect it will feel even colder. I am glad I’m only going downstairs for Thanksgiving dinner.
In other news, for the first time since moving to Vermont, I’m thinking of getting a small Christmas tree. I’ll probably decorate it with simple white lights and red and silver ornaments. I don’t know how well this will go over with Isabella, but we shall see.
Cats + Christmas trees = hilarity. Unless it's you who has to clean it up.
