Something in Red
written by Angela Kaset and recorded by Lorrie Morgan
I'm looking for something in red
Something that's shocking to turn someone's head
Strapless and sequined and cut down to there
Stockings and garters and lace underwear
The guaranteed number to knock the men dead
I'm looking for something in red
Something that's shocking to turn someone's head
Strapless and sequined and cut down to there
Stockings and garters and lace underwear
The guaranteed number to knock the men dead
I'm looking for something in red
I'm looking for something in green
Something to out do an ex-high school queen
Jealousy comes in the color of jade
Do you have some pumps and a purse in this shade
And a perfume that whispers "Please comes back to me"
I'm looking for something in green
Something to out do an ex-high school queen
Jealousy comes in the color of jade
Do you have some pumps and a purse in this shade
And a perfume that whispers "Please comes back to me"
I'm looking for something in green
I'm looking for something in white
Something that shimmers in soft candlelight
Everyone calls us the most perfect pair
Should I wear a veil or a rose in my hair
Well, the train must be long and the waist must be tight
I'm looking for something in white
Something that shimmers in soft candlelight
Everyone calls us the most perfect pair
Should I wear a veil or a rose in my hair
Well, the train must be long and the waist must be tight
I'm looking for something in white
I'm looking for something in blue
Something real tiny, the baby's brand new
He has his father's nose and his chin
We once were hot lovers now we're more like friends
Don't tell me that's just what old married folk do
I'm looking for something in blue
Something real tiny, the baby's brand new
He has his father's nose and his chin
We once were hot lovers now we're more like friends
Don't tell me that's just what old married folk do
I'm looking for something in blue
I'm looking for something in red
Like the one that I wore when I first turned his head
Strapless and sequined and cut down to there
Just a size larger that I wore last year
The guaranteed number to knock a man dead
Like the one that I wore when I first turned his head
Strapless and sequined and cut down to there
Just a size larger that I wore last year
The guaranteed number to knock a man dead
I'm looking for something
I've gotta have something
I'm looking for something in red
I've gotta have something
I'm looking for something in red
I’m giving myself a little birthday present. I bought tickets to go see Lorrie Morgan in concert Saturday night. Fifth row, center seat. I’m just a wee bit excited because I’ve always loved Lorrie Morgan. In case you don’t know who Lorrie Morgan is, she is an American country music singer and the daughter of George Morgan, a country music singer who charted several hit singles between 1949 and his death in 1975. At age 13, songstress Lorrie Morgan was the youngest person ever to become a member of the famed Grand Ole Opera. The country giant has gone on to win four Country Music Association “Female Vocalist of the Year” awards, notch fourteen Top Ten hits, and sell more than eight million records over the course of her illustrious, song-filled career. Morgan has left a strong, contemporary woman’s mark on country music history with timeless standards such as “Five Minutes,” “Except for Monday,” “Something in Red,” “What Part of No,” “Watch Me,” and “A Picture of Me Without You.”
“Something in Red” has always been one of my favorite songs along with “Except for Monday.”
