Yesterday as I was leaving for the Armistice Day celebration in town, I went to step down the steps to my apartment when I slipped on some ice and fell on my back. I should have been paying closer attention to where I stepped. I got up fairly easily, but as the day dragged on, I became sorer and sorer. I’m fine, there was no major damage that I know of, but I’m still quite sore. I will probably wake up this morning even more sore, but the good thing is that I have the day off and can recuperate.
2 comments:
Yikes! That’s really scary. The heating pad will be your friend today.
Oof, I hope you feel better
Post a Comment