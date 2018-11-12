Monday, November 12, 2018

The Fall


Yesterday as I was leaving for the Armistice Day celebration in town, I went to step down the steps to my apartment when I slipped on some ice and fell on my back. I should have been paying closer attention to where I stepped. I got up fairly easily, but as the day dragged on, I became sorer and sorer. I’m fine, there was no major damage that I know of, but I’m still quite sore. I will probably wake up this morning even more sore, but the good thing is that I have the day off and can recuperate.

Posted by Joe at 6:00 AM
Labels:
Reactions: 

2 comments:

HuntleyBiGuy said...

Yikes! That’s really scary. The heating pad will be your friend today.

November 12, 2018 at 7:26 AM
bignate said...

Oof, I hope you feel better

November 12, 2018 at 7:43 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)