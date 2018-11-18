The House on the Sand

And every one that heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them not, shall be likened unto a foolish man, which built his house upon the sand: (KJV) ( Matthew 7:26 )
The Bible has a lot to say on how we should live our lives. If we know how we are supposed to live and disregard that knowledge it is foolish. As we build our lives, we should strive to build it on a solid foundation that will last forever, the Kingdom of God. What are you building your house on?
The Bible has a lot to say on how we should live our lives. If we know how we are supposed to live and disregard that knowledge it is foolish. As we build our lives, we should strive to build it on a solid foundation that will last forever, the Kingdom of God. What are you building your house on?
No comments:
Post a Comment