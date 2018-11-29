They called and made their monetary offer yesterday. It appears they would usually add 5 percent to what I am currently making; however, because I am making close to the top of the salary range, 5 percent would put me over the salary range. Apparently, they can’t do that, so they would offer me just a few extra hundred dollars a year. With the reduced benefits, it’s just not worth it. I had already pretty much decided I would not take it. I think it would be a step back in my career at this point. I talked it over with several people, and the truth is, I am happy where I am. Maybe I five years when I have experience as educator, public programs manager, and more experience in collections, then I can look again, but I need some experience before I try to move forward. Honestly, the only thing I don’t like about up here is the winters and being away from family, but I can handle those things for now.
I'm a native New Englander and while I loved winter when I was a kid, those days are far behind me. I'm unsure if this will help you power through this winter but these are the tips I give newbies who move to Boston.
1 - Schedule at least one long weekend a month during the winter and use the day off to get a massage. Not only do I love this sort of thing but it is practical because the oils used on the skin help since it is so dry this time of year.
2 - Make sure you find an indoor hobby that you can really get into. I typically spend a lot of time at area museums but other friends have taken cooking classes (one took up knitting last year).
3 - Take vacation. Sergio and I rarely vacation far from New England in the summer, but we get away for at least 4-5 days to some where warm in January or February and a long weekend in March somewhere else. It really does help break up the winter and gives you something to look forward to after the holidays pass.
