Winter Has Come Early

The snows came yesterday. We got at least 6 inches of snow. No snow plow came to my apartment before work, when at least 4 inches had accumulated. When I got home, no snow plow came to get the 6 inches of accumulation. I texted my landlord to see why no snow plow had been by. They had been everywhere else around us, including the property he owns next door, yet no plow for us. The funeral home across the street was plowed 5 times yesterday; we were not plowed once. After waiting hours for a response from my landlord, I finally got one. He said he had talked to the plow driver and they had decided to let it melt on its own. He said it would be warm enough last night and today to melt it. I’m no physicist, but doesn’t the temperature have to get above freezing for snow to melt. The high today will be 22 with a low of 7. Tomorrow the high will be 28 with a low of 23, and Friday, we are expecting another 6 inches of snow. When will it melt? How will it melt? Am I missing something? Please tell me if I am, because I really want to understand.
If I was 12 I'd make an "I wish I got plowed five times yesterday" joke. But I'm more mature now.
Do you get snow days? Or work from home?
Joe, you need to contact your landlord when it hasn't melted, clearly explain to him WHY it hasn't melted, and ask for the plowing to take place. What a jerk! Good luck and step carefully. <3
bignate, my university doesn't believe in snow days, especially for me and those like me who live close to campus. It's just a little too far to walk every day, so I generally drive. I may have to rethink that though.
