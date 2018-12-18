Tuesday, December 18, 2018

Back to Work


I’ve been out of work sick for over a week. It’s time to go back. I’m already out on Thursday and Friday because I’m heading home. So I will only be at work Tuesday and Wednesday before I am out for two and a half weeks. I am feeling much better, thankfully. I am still coughing some, but that’s kind of to be expected. I knew I wouldn’t be miraculously well over the weekend, but I do feel remarkably better. I wish I didn’t have to go back to work, but I don’t really have much of a choice. I’ve got several meeting to attend and dozens of emails to answer. It’s going to be a busy two days.

1 comment:

HuntleyBiGuy said...

Glad to hear you’re doing better. Don’t overdo it, though. Gotta take care of yourself. No one else will.

December 18, 2018 at 8:42 AM

