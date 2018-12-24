In our Christmas tradition, my whole family gathers on the night of Christmas Eve, then my immediate family gathers on the night of Christmas. Christmas Eve is just presents for the little ones and we have an assortment of finger foods. On Christmas morning, we go to my sister’s house to have breakfast and see what Santa Claus brought my niece and nephew. Then there will be a light lunch followed by the major dinner of the holidays. On Christmas night, we start out with shrimp cocktails. Then we’ll have ham and turkey, chicken and dumplings, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, and green beans. We’ll finish off the meal with chocolate pie and sweet potato pie. My mother generally begins cooking days in advance so that she will have everything ready for Christmas night. Besides Thanksgiving, which I don’t get to come home for, this is my mother’s meal to show off her incredible cooking skills. My cooking skills are shown off next week at New Year’s Day, but more on that next week.
1 comment:
All the comfort foods of our childhood surface around the holidays.
My wife’s family of Polish heritage will gather tonight, hopefully with the foods I’ve come to love, including pierogi, Polish sausage, and a slightly sour soup made from a base that has to ferment for a few days. I will bring a plate of my homemade cookies and a couple loaves of date ‘n nut bread.
My family will gather next Saturday and hopefully the rest of the 1800+ cookies I made will go home with my brothers and their families.
Everyone, cherish the connections you have with your friends and family. We never know what the morrow will bring.
Merry Christmas to you and yours, Joe!
