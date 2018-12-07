Tonight I’m going to a drag show. The last time I went to a drag show, nobody showed up for it. In fact, it was supposed to be an after Pride party, and only a dozen people showed up. The drag show was so bad and one drag queen was so drunk she fell off the stage. Shirley Vine was supposed to perform, but by intermission, everyone had left except my friend and me. So we left too. It was pitiful. Hopefully, this won’t be the same way. Vermont’s most famous drag queens are the House of LeMay. Sadly, they are not expected to be there, but I wish they would be. The LeMay Sisters are a real treat to see. Tonight’s show is supposed to be a holiday spectacular. I love drag shows and am really looking forward to tonight.
