Forget Yesterday’s Title

I’m still sick. I don’t feel any better than I did on Monday when I saw the doctor. I’m still have a fever, headache, sore throat, and a persistent cough. I thought the codeine cough syrup would help, but it did not phase the coughing. It did however allow me some sleep. I want some relief. I called the doctor’s office yesterday to ask to come back in for further evaluation, and I was told a nurse would call me back. No one called me back. Rest assured, I’ll be calling them first thing this morning.
No comments:
Post a Comment