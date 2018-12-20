Ill Be Home For Christmas

I'll be home for Christmas
You can plan on me
Please have snow and mistletoe
And presents on the tree
Christmas Eve will find me
Where the lovelight gleams
I'll be home for Christmas
If only in my dreams
I’m heading home today. At 5:58 am my plane is supposed to take off for Charlotte then from Charlotte to Montgomery. I hope there is no snow, though I’m fine with some mistletoe. After the last nearly two weeks of being sick, I’m ready to be home so that I can relax.
Good news Joe.
I'm wishing you Merry Christmas and Season Holidays relaxing and with health.
For sure it's wise for you to be cured before going and seeing your relatives so you don't bring them a «sad» gift With flue or pneumonia.
Take care and enjoy those precious moments with your family.
For me, I'll be heading for Québec city at my mom's place and will also enjoy family gathering with my sister and brother and their children. My son Guillaume will come to visit with his wife and my grand son, Edouard 7yo.
