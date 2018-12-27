It Was Good

As a general rule, when I go to a theater or something like it, I usually have some big, tall, bald man sit in front of me in block my view. I was surprised last night when a very cute guy (with a nice butt) came and sat in front of me. I was actually surrounded by good looking men. However, I did get to watch the play and only focused on them before the play, at intermission, and after the play. The play itself was excellent. I thought Maria was a little stiff at first but she warmed up as the play went on. The others did very well. The Mother Superior kind of stole the show, she was quite good and an excellent singer. I will say Maria sang well from the beginning, even if her movements were stiff. Overall, I give the Alabama Shakespeare Festival a solid A for their rendition of The Sound of Music.
