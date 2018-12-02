Sunday, December 2, 2018

Remain




Abide in me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, except it abide in the vine; no more can ye, except ye abide in me. (KJV) ( John 15:4 ) 

Where does the good fruit of our lives come from?  Only from the Lord! When we rest in Him our lives produce good things. Remain in Him and watch new goodness grow out of your life. 

