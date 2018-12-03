The Concert

I had a fabulous time at the Lorrie Morgan concert. After about every four songs she stopped and told some stories. She was very funny. She also sang all of my favorite songs, including ending with “Something in Red.” I had so much fun. I wish I could have shared it with someone instead of going alone, but alas, I didn’t have a date. Honestly, I didn’t mind goin got my own that much, but it would have been nice to share it with someone. Nonetheless, it was a great concert and I really enjoyed it. I sang along to most of the songs, probably to the annoyance of those around me, but I didn’t really care. I don’t sing that loudly.
Yee-haw!
