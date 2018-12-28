Tonight, my mother and I are going back to the Alabama Shakespeare Festival to see The Gospel of Luke. When my mother first told me about The Gospel of Luke it sounded really good. I thought it would be a play about the Gospel of Luke, but the description actually says, “Actor Bruce Kuhn performs the Gospel of Luke with the passion and surprise of an eyewitness account. In a compelling ninety minutes, the tale comes alive with the urgency, fervor, and humor of someone who was there.” I had not originally realized it was a one man show. I knew it was in the Octagon Theater which is the experimental theater. Octagon shows are always hit or miss unlike those on the main stage. So with a little bit of trepidation, I’m going to the play; however, everyone I know that has been says it’s wonderful but unlike anything they ever expected.
What I’m most looking forward to is before the play, we are going to my favorite restaurant in Montgomery: Charles Anthony’s Restaurant at the Pub. It used to be this little greasy spoon tucked away in an out of the way corner of the Montgomery Mall. Even then, the food was delicious. When the mall closed, the restaurant moved out to east Montgomery and changed from a little greasy spoon pub to a beautiful upscale restaurant. I already know what I will be having: seafood gumbo, house salad, grilled rainbow trout, and creme brûlée. It’s the meal I always have and it never disappoints. Their creme brûlée is purely orgasmic. It’s the best I’ve ever had. I get to eat here about once every 5-10 years, so it’s always a special occasion.
So that’s my night for tonight. Of course my afternoon will be spent watching the Auburn v. Perdue game at the Music City Bowl. I’m hoping the Auburn wins. War Eagle! Tomorrow night will be the Alabama v. Oklahoma game for the NCAAF playoffs. Roll Tide!
