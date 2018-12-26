The Hills Are Alive...

Christmas was good to me this year. It was a nice time with family and good food. I ate in moderation though. My stomach still isn’t back from a week of hardly any food when I was sick. I’m feeling a lot better but I’m still feeling short of breath and coughing quite a bit. Otherwise, I am doing quite well. I’m excited for tonight. We will be going to the world class Alabama Shakespeare Festival to see The Sound of Music. I’ve always loved The Sound of Music. It’s long been one of my favorite musicals. I’ve been looking forward to this for months. My mother, niece, and I will be going, and it should be a good time.
I hope you all had a very Merry Christmas.
