I went back to work yesterday, but only stayed half a day. I sweated the whole time I was there. It was so hot in the office, I almost wish I could have worked outside where it was 15 degrees. At least I could have bundled up for that, but I’d purposely worn something cool so that I wouldn’t be hot. I was still sweating. I guess it comes with being sick. I’ve sweated a lot with this virus, but it had been better for the last day or so. Not so yesterday. I will go into work again today, but I don’t know how long I’ll make it. I’m just ready to get on that plane and fly home tomorrow morning.
Don't push yourself too hard
I agree with Nate. Nothing is worth endangering your health. Safe travels home.
