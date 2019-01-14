Baby, It’s Cold Outside

It’s supposed to be -2° when I head to work this morning. It’s going to be a cold week. It has been a very cold weekend. I have tried to stay in as much as possible though I did have a few errands I had to run Saturday and Sunday.
Today will probably be a busy day. We are getting ready for our traveling exhibit to go to Florida at the end of the week. It’s a lot of packing and preparing. I hope everything goes smoothly because there’s major worry the things will not. We are basically working with the development office which knows nothing about museum exhibition. They have gotten so many things wrong over the course of planning this exhibition that we can only hope and pray that things will go smoothly. I have every faith in my colleagues at the museum that we will get through this with a minimum of problems.
