Back to a Winter Wonderland

We made it back just after midnight Sunday night. To say it was cold when we got back was an understatement. The flight up had been horrendous. We flew from Florida to JFK Sunday afternoon. Florida was so windy, the plane skidded sideways on the runway. Then when we got up in the air turbulence was so bad, knocking us sideways and up an down. It was this way for over an hour and a half. People were getting sick on the plane. Finally the turbulence settled down and it was a relatively smooth ride until we reached Atlantic City and circled it a dozen times because we couldn’t land at JFK yet. Then as we finally approached JFK, the turbulence began again and it was a bit of a rough landing. JFK to Burlington was relatively uneventful compared to the horror of the last flight. As you know from Monday’s post, it was late Sunday night so I stayed overnight at my coworker’s house. I finally made it home Monday morning and relaxed for the day. Yesterday, as well as today and tomorrow are work days. Friday, I am off and I’m looking forward to a long weekend.
