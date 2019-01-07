I’ve been out of work for nearly a month if you count the vacation time the school give us over the holiday. First I was out sick with an upper respiratory infection, which progressed to atypical (walking) pneumonia. I went back to work feeling some better, but only stayed half a day each on the two days before I flew home.i got the all clear to go home, hoping I’d continue to feel better. I only felt worse. So I called my doctor and saw him on Friday. He now says I have bronchitis and gave me steroids to reduce the selling, he said that with the steroid, I should see significant improvements by the end of the day Monday. If I did not see significant improvement then I’d have to go to the hospital for further tests and another chest x-ray. Since I do feel better, I’m not sure about significantly, I will be going to work today.
1 comment:
Ugh, bronchitis is not to be messed with. Take it easy on yourself
