Being Quietness

And the work of righteousness shall be peace; and the effect of righteousness quietness and assurance for ever. (KJV) ( Isaiah 32:17 )
There will be a day when the Lord will bring everlasting peace. Though that time hasn't come, yet, we can still have temporary peace. Call on the Holy Spirit to bring quietness to your soul. Take time to meditate on an uplifting scripture. Get some fresh air to ease your body. Be at rest with the Lord.
