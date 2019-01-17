Today, I am flying down to the sunny beaches of south Florida. It’s a work trip, so not that exciting. The weather is predicted to be beautiful and sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. It will be a huge contrast from the frigidity of Vermont. Here in Vermont, they are expecting huge amounts of snow over the weekend. I won’t be here for most of it, but if the heavy snow goes through Sunday night, I’m not sure our flight will make it out of JFK to get us back to Burlington. The weather up north is going to make our trip home rather iffy. If all goes as planned, we won’t get into Burlington until midnight. If that’s the case, I will probably stay in Burlington for the night and go home the next day. Maybe the snow storm won’t be as bad as they are predicting and travel plans will go smoothly.
1 comment:
Best of luck with all of it, Joe. Enjoy the warmth of Florida. but get back home safely. <3
