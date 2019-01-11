Health Update

I still have a wheezing cough, mostly when I laugh. I also get out of breath easily when I do strenuous activities, emphasis on the strenuous. The main residual pain seems to be my neck and shoulders where is strained muscles while coughing so much in the last few weeks. A coworker of mine gave me some mentholated CBD ointment to try. It seems to be working quite well. The muscle relaxer the doctor gave me helped tremendously but it made me drowsy most of yesterday. I had a hard time staying awake at work yesterday morning. I have a meeting this morning between 10 and 11, which I don’t need to fall asleep in, so I’m hoping the CBD ointment does the trick.
I need to be well because next week this time, I will be in Naples, Florida for our museums traveling exhibition. It will be a nice reprieve from cold, snowy Vermont. Instead, we will be at a beach resort in South Florida.
Florida would be nice right about now.
Get through the day and try to rest this weekend.
