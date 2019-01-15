Jose Cuervo
Song by Shelly West
Well it's Sunday Mornin'
And the sun in shinin'
In my eye that is open
And my head is spinnin'
Was the life of the party
I can't stop grinnin'
I had to much Tequila last night
Jose Cuervo you are a friend of mine
I like to drink you with a little salt and lime
Did I kiss all the cowboys?
Did I shoot out the lights?
Did I dance on the bar?
Did I start a fight?
Now wait a minute
Things don't look to familiar
Who is this cowboy
Who's sleepin' beside me?
He's awful cute, but how'd I
Get his shirt on?
I had to much Tequila last night
Jose Cuervo you are a friend of mine
I like to drink you with a little salt and lime
Did I kiss all the cowboys?
Did I shoot out the lights?
Did I dance on the bar?
Did I start a fight?
All those little shooters
How I love to drink 'em down
Come on bartender
Let's have another round [Modulates]
Well the music is playing
And my spirits are high
Tomorrow might be painful
But tonight we're gonna fly
Jose Cuervo you are a friend of mine
I like to drink you with a little salt and lime
Every time we get together
I sure have a good time
You're my friend
You're the best
Mi amigo
(Tequila)
Jose Cuervo you are a friend of mine
I like to drink you with a little salt and lime
Did I kiss all the cowboys?
Did I shoot out the lights?
Did I dance on the bar?
Did I start a fight?
Jose Cuervo you are a friend of mine
Songwriters: Cindy Jordan
