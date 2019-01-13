New Strength

But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint. (KJV) ( Isaiah 40:31 )
Come one, come all, everyone who is tired. If you are exhausted and feel heavy like you've been hit by a truck, there is hope. You will once again soar. It is time to look to the Lord and trust Him to rejuvenate you. Give rest to your body and He will give you the endurance you need to continue.
When I was sick this past month, I often felt like I’d been hit by a truck. I knew though that there was hope. With the right medicine and rest, I was able to come though my illness. Faith in the Great Physician can help heal all wounds.
