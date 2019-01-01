Tuesday, January 1, 2019

New Year’s Morning


by Helen Hunt Jackson


 Only a night from old to new!

Only a night, and so much wrought!

The Old Year’s heart all weary grew,

But said: “The New Year rest has brought.”

The Old Year’s hopes its heart laid down,

As in a grave; but, trusting, said:

“The blossoms of the New Year’s crown

Bloom from the ashes of the dead.”

The Old Year’s heart was full of greed;

With selfishness it longed and ached,

And cried: “I have not half I need.

My thirst is bitter and unslaked.

But to the New Year’s generous hand

All gifts in plenty shall return;

True love it shall understand;

By all my failures it shall learn.

I have been reckless; it shall be

Quiet and calm and pure of life.

I was a slave; it shall go free,

And find sweet peace where I leave strife.”

Only a night from old to new!

Never a night such changes brought.

The Old Year had its work to do;

No New Year miracles are wrought.


Always a night from old to new!

Night and the healing balm of sleep!

Each morn is New Year’s morn come true,

Morn of a festival to keep.

All nights are sacred nights to make

Confession and resolve and prayer;

All days are sacred days to wake

New gladness in the sunny air.

Only a night from old to new;

Only a sleep from night to morn.

The new is but the old come true;

Each sunrise sees a new year born.


