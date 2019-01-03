Thursday, January 3, 2019

On My Way



I'm on my way back home today. This has been a rough trip with as sick as I have been. I do have an appointment to see my doctor tomorrow. Hopefully, he can do something. I just don't want to end up in the hospital. I just want to be home.

Posted by Joe at 7:00 AM
Labels: ,
Reactions: 

1 comment:

HuntleyBiGuy said...

Have a safe trip, Joe. Hope you’re feeling better soon.

January 3, 2019 at 7:01 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)