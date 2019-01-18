I’ll get to sleep in a little bit today. Not much, but I can sleep until 8 or 8:30. That’s an hour later than usual. Yesterday I was up at 5 am. Yuck! Anyway, my coworker and I have some errands to run in the morning. The set-up for the exhibit will be this afternoon. The truck with the exhibit will arrive around 2:30 and the set-up will begin around 3. I have no idea how long it will take to set up the exhibit. I’m guessing a few hours to get everything uncrated and set up. Tomorrow before the big gala, we will install the artifacts that we brought down. That should be a relatively easy process. I have no idea what we will do during the day tomorrow before the gala.
