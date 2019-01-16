Last night and tonight, I will be packing for a trip to Florida. I leave early Thursday morning and return late Sunday night. A colleague and I are flying to Florida for a traveling exhibition that the museum is putting on. Eventually we will stage this show ten different times, and at five major galas. To me, this whole thing is kind of silly and a waste of money. The exhibit will be up for only a matter of hours in each place. Some places it will be up longer than at others, but for the galas, cocktail hour, which is set up so people can see the exhibition and mingle, is just for...wait for it...yep, you guessed it, an hour. Yep, thousand of dollars for the exhibit to be seen by 150 to 200 people over the course of an hour before they are all herded into dinner. After dinner, the whole thing will be taken down and readied for the next stop.
