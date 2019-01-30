Each February, Vermont has a huge LGBTQ party called Winter Is a Drag Ball. Each year, there is a theme which people dress up to. This years theme is Broadway Bound, a mix of Broadway and BDSM. I have basically two outfits that I’m trying to decide from. The first is black and sequined. The second adds a little bit of color: pink and gold. I have a feeling that the pink and gold will not quite fit, so I think I will probably end up with the all black. The shoes are another subject. There are two pairs coming and I’ll have to decide which pair I like best. Particularly, which ones I can walk in. I’ll keep you updated.
