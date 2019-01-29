Tuesday, January 29, 2019

Winter-Lull



Winter-Lull

 by D. H. Lawrence


Because of the silent snow, we are all hushed

                   Into awe.

No sound of guns, nor overhead no rushed

                   Vibration to draw

Our attention out of the void wherein we are crushed.

 

A crow floats past on level wings

                   Noiselessly.

Uninterrupted silence swings

                   Invisibly, inaudibly

To and fro in our misgivings.

 

We do not look at each other, we hide

                   Our daunted eyes.

White earth, and ruins, ourselves, and nothing beside.

                   It all belies

Our existence; we wait, and are still denied.

 

We are folded together, men and the snowy ground

                   Into nullity.

There is silence, only the silence, never a sound

                   Nor a verity

To assist us; disastrously silence-bound!

Posted by Joe at 6:00 AM
