Like I said Monday, I returned to work. It hasn’t been easy. I’m not sure it would be easy for anyone coming back after being gone nearly a month, but it’s especially not easy when you’re still sick. While I’m not coughing as much, I still have occasional coughing fits. In addition to that, I am very easily out of breath and need to rest. I also haven’t been sleeping well due to some stiffness in my neck and shoulders (they’ve ruled out meningitis so no need to go there), but the pain is severe enough that it wakes me up and all I can do is sit up, let the pain subside a little, and find a new sleeping position. Then it’s a little bit of sleep before the whole thing wakes me up again. Needless to say, I am tired. I’m surprised I haven’t bitten somebody’s head off at this point.
3 comments:
I'm so sorry this illness is continuing. IMO you should contact and/or see your doctor about the ongoing pain and stiffness in you neck and shoulders. This is not something to ignore. You also might consider asking him for a chiropractic recommendation; they can work miracles on stiff necks, and sore and painful muscles. Good luck and take care. <3
You absolutely need to stop fooling around with what your body is telling you. You can live with a stiff neck for a bit, but you can't live without oxygen and the fact that you are still having this cough a month out is worrying. Call your doctor and ask for a referral to a pulmonary specialist immediately.
I agree about the pulmonary specialist.
