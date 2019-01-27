Show me a sign of your favor, that those who hate me may see and be put to shame because you, LORD, have helped me and comforted me. - Psalm 86:17
We all need signs from God every now and then to get through life. It's not just a sign for ourselves, but for other people to recognize. This, in turn, speaks to those who may not have a relationship with Him. When you turn to God for comfort in desperate times it strengthens your relationship with God. Remember, He cares.
