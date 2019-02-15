A Lot Going On

Today will be a long day, but once it is over it’s time to relax. Today, we put the final touches on the exhibit, then we will have the grand opening and reception. It should be quite the opening, unlike any we’ve had before. This exhibit is for our bicentennial, after all. It’s a huge exhibit and unlike anything we’ve ever done before. The whole exhibit harkens back to the older days of museums when they were largely cabinets of curiosity. We have a lot of curiosities on display, and they are fascinating objects.
Tomorrow will be a day of fun. I have nothing planned during the day, but tomorrow night is the annual Winter Is a Drag Ball. It’s one of the largest social events in Vermont. It is certainly the largest LGBTQ social event. However, it is more than just LGBTQ, it is also our allies. About 1000 people show up and many come in costume or drag. This years theme, and each year there is a theme, is Broadway Bound, a cross between Broadway and BDSM. My costume is all black with leather and sequins and my shoes are fabulous. I hope it will be a good time had by all.
