I don’t often get a lot of comments. At best, I get one or two per post. I know from my statistics page, that I get about 1000 page views a day, sometimes more, sometimes less, but it averages about 1000. Yesterday, I got (at the time of writing this), nine comments on my morning blog piece. That’s a lot of comments for me. If so many people are going to my blog consistently, why aren’t you commenting? Don’t think I, scolding my readers for not commenting. I’m definitely not doing that, I’m just asking. Is it because I don’t often ask you questions? Is it because what I say is not commentable? I love hearing from you guys. It makes writing this blog more enjoyable, and I love writing this blog.
So here are some statistics. The top then countries visiting my blog are: the United States, France, Spain, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Indonesia, Russia, Australia, and Italy. Y’all are a diverse group of people. I also know that over half of you use Chrome as your browser. But these are just statistics. I’d like to know who you are. I did a post years ago which I think was titled: Age, Sex, Location. So I’m asking you guys to answer this if you will (Ladies out there, since it’s impolite to ask your age, I won’t be upset if you skip that one). But I’d love it if you commented with your age, sex, location, and something about you, and if you’d like to comment about the number of comments I get, please do so. I just want to get to know my readers better. Thanks.
36, male, cincinnati. enjoy reading your blog (and others) on the daily. In fact, the more I tend to do so, the more I feel like I know the person/people behind the blogs. Thank you for sharing part of you with us (the readers). Perhaps lack of comments are due to the fact of the lack of pattern of commenting. People are, after all, simply geared towards patterned behavior. Cheers!
66, male, rural eastern North Carolina. Check in almost every day. Enjoy your thoughts -- very much relate as I'm an educator (retired) in the very conservative South. Never had your roaming, adventurous spirit! Best to you!
