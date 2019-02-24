Genuine Affection

Be kindly affectioned one to another with brotherly love; in honour preferring one another; (KJV) (Romans 12:10)
How sad it is to see Christians persecuting others for their religion. Of course, it's important to share our faith, but we need to do it as a light to others through love. Desecrating other religions only ostracizes and angers its followers further from wanting to learn more about the love of Christ. Use your faith for good. Respect others and keep the golden rule in mind - love one another.
Every so often, I get comments on my blog saying either that I should not post my religious content because I show nudity on my blog or that because I am gay, I cannot be a Christian. I think: “What Would Jesus Do?” First, I delete the comments because I don’t want the negative energy or hatefulness on my blog. Second, I think that Jesus would embrace gay people just as he did the Centurion and his lover. Faith and how we live our lives is what matters. Others opinions do not. There is only one Judge and that is the Lord, My God.
