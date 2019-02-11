I wasn’t going to watch any of it. Then one of my coworkers told me that Ricky Martin was going to be in the opening, I decided I’d at least watch that. But, Ricky came out with a mustache. He looked horrible. I hate the mustache craze. I hate even more the full beard, but mustaches just look stupid. I thought I’d stop it there, but I decided to watch Alicia Keyes and was rewarded by seeing Michelle Obama. After that, I was happy to see Shawn Mendes, who while I like some of his music but more than that, I just like to look at him. He has an amazing smile that makes your heart skip a beat. Shortly after Shawn, I fell asleep. I woke up to the medley of Dolly Parton songs that I thought was fabulous. I really enjoyed her new song about the red shoes. I watched a bit longer but eventually turned it off and fell asleep. I do want to say one more thing, Alicia Keyes is AMAZING. Watching her play two pianos at once was amazing. I’ve seen dueling pianos before, but never when it was one person playing them.
2 comments:
Shawn Mendes is a Canadian and a proud ambassador like many artist going to USA for their career. Drake another Canadian did well too yesterday.
Born: Aug 8, 1998 (age 20) · Toronto, Canada
Height: 6' 1" (1.85 m)
Shawn Peter Raul Mendes is a Canadian singer, songwriter and model. He gained a following in 2013, posting song covers on the video-sharing application Vine. The following year, he caught the attention of artist manager Andrew Gertler and Island Records A&R Ziggy Chareton, which led to him signing a deal with the record label. He has since released three studio albums, headlined three world tours, and received several nominations and awards.
BTW, I also is fed up with this beard-mustache in fashion. My friends from Rehoboth Beach came over last week and they theorised that it might be an influence of the TV serie «Vikings». Maybe, not sure?
Oh yes.....shawn Mendes sets me hot and bothered. Just his voice alone. But I didn't watch it either.
Post a Comment