Hope deferred maketh the heart sick: but when the desire cometh, it is a tree of life. (KJV) ( Proverbs 13:12 )
A dream can be a very good thing because it overcomes complacency and can fill you with life. When you dream, be purposeful about how you choose to include God. Keep Him smack in the middle of it all. Otherwise, your dream can take on an unhealthy desire, which can absorb your heart and mind away from God. Keep tweaking your dream and making sure you leave ample room for God to be in the center of it.
