It’s definitely cold outside. There was a low of -3 yesterday and today -5. Then we will slowly warm us, as I guess the rest of the country will too. We will be highs in the 40s by the beginning of next week. At least I can say it was colder elsewhere than in Vermont. Sometimes, especially when the wind is blowing in your face, I feel that it couldn’t get any colder, but yet there are always places colder. I was born a southerner and that will always be in my blood, but I have to admit, I enjoy colder weather over the heat of the South. I just miss the food in the South and my family.
The Polar Vortex seems to have lost some of its punch as it moved east. Here in the Chicago area we had a low of -25° with a wind chill of -52°. Like you we’re going to have warmer temperatures for the weekend and possibly near 50° Monday. What climate change?
Keep warm and safe, especially if your traveling.
