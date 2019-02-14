I’m a bit embarrassed by my rant yesterday. The stress of the week was getting to me. This exhibit has been a monster. It’s the most objects we’ve ever exhibited, and it’s the biggest exhibit we’ve ever had. And yes, I’m tired of feeling sick but I’m much better than I was a month ago. The physical therapy and exercises she gave me have also helped. I’m also embarrassed at how tired I’ve felt the last few weeks. Yesterday, I fell asleep at my desk for at least 30 minutes. I know because an email I had not seen before I dozed had been sitting there for 33 minutes. My boss either never noticed or was too kind to say anything. I was totally embarrassed nonetheless. Yes, it’s been a rough week.
Oh, and Happy Valentines Day! I hope it’s a lovely one for you.
2 comments:
Joe, we all have off days. And we need to vent sometimes. This is your outlet to use as you see fit. Rant away!
I hope you have a great Valentine’s Day!
We've all been there. I hope it gets better for you soon.
