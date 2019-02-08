Work has been super busy. We have a new exhibit opening next week, and everyone is working all out to get it done. There is still a lot to do before we are finished. I spent yesterday helping to dress mannequins. I’m not sure what tomorrow will bring. I know I have an impact report to write. I’m not exactly sure how I’m going to write it, but I’m told it’s not too difficult and that I have a template to go by. There’s definitely a lot going on.
By the way, the picture above has nothing to do with work. I just liked it.
