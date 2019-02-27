Wednesday’s Woes

What a terrible nursery rhyme, but one that I not only have heard often, it often echoes in my head. You see, I was born on a Wednesday. I have also suffered from depression since I was a teenager, thus being “full of woe.” I think I should have been born on a Sunday. I am gay after all, but woe is me, I was born on a Wednesday. I would love to know what day of the week you were born on. If you don’t know, you can always find out by using a perpetual calendar, such as this one https://www.timeanddate.com/calendar/generate.html in which you put in your year and a year-long calendar appears. So what day of the week were you born and is this nursery rhyme a fitting example of your personality?
4 comments:
Saturday, here. It holds true for me. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to retire.
Tuesday here. "Full of grace"? Well, not as a dancer, anyway! But in the sense of an unruffled personality, tactful, making others feel at ease, yes. Combine that with my zodiacal sign, Libra (balanced, in harmony with others), and I'd say Tuesday's "grace" fits me as much as anything else in the poem.
Thursday. I have far to go. I can't decide if that means I have big things ahead of me, or if it's going to take me forever to get there. Sunday would be more appropriate for me, too.
Monday here. Fair of face. Coming from Ireland what else would you expect.
