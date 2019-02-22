What a Week!

Monday was pretty much a normal day, but Tuesday, I had to go after hours to set up an exhibit at the State House. We couldn’t get in until after business hours, so we had from 6-8 pm to put up an exhibit. From the beginning, things did not go as planned. First as they were loading the truck, they figured out that the truck was not big enough for the crates containing the exhibit. Finally, we got it loaded only to find out at the State House that not all of the exhibit cases would fit through the doorways. We finally got it all set up, just not the way we originally designed it.
Wednesday, I had to be at the office at 6:30 am. We had to be at the State House at 7 to put the artifacts in the cases by 8. Then we had the lovely job of standing by the exhibit, explaining the exhibit, and mostly just standing around for the next 11 hours. We dealt with news media, press conferences, and protesters and supporters of a controversial abortion bill. It was a mad house all day. We did get a break for lunch, but that was basically our only break.
Thursday, as I mentioned yesterday, I had a dental appointment and a physical therapy appointment. In addition, I had to work for a couple of hours. I was tired all day long. Today, I’ll work half a day and then have the rest of the day off. I’ve been working so much lately that I need to spend my weekend cleaning house.
