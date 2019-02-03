Who Shaped

For, lo, he that formeth the mountains, and createth the wind, and declareth unto man what is his thought, that maketh the morning darkness, and treadeth upon the high places of the earth, The LORD, The God of hosts, is his name. (KJV) ( Amos 4:13 )
If you haven't noticed lately, we are surrounded by beauty every day. From deep blue oceans to the crisp whiteness of new fallen snow to chipper birds full of songs, all of it was created by God for His glory. With all of the earth singing His praises, He still shares Himself with us and pursues us. Let's give glory to God for all of the blessings He bestowed on us.
