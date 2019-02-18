Winter Is a Drag Ball: Broadway Bound

I’ve heard it’s the biggest event in Vermont. I would not disagree. The Winter Is a Drag Ball had tons of people gathered at Higher Ground in Burlington. Hosted by the LeMay Sisters, there are numerous drag and burlesque performers to entertain the crowd and plenty of dancing too. I ended up getting there an hour late because the person who I was going with couldn’t get her act together on time. Which means, I missed the LeMay Sisters main performance and I missed the performance of the drag queen I had dinner with a couple of weeks ago. We did catch a number of the acts, and we had a great time.
If you remember, the theme was Broadway Bound, a cross between Broadway and BDSM. I wore the outfit below and kept a small leather paddle in my pocket. I loved the ball gag on the shoes. Not everyone dresses up, but a good 80 percent do. I don’t know when I’ll ever wear the below outfit again, but it sure was fun to get dressed up and it not be Halloween. One wasn’t very Broadway character inspired, but there were lots of cats, some Hello Dollys, and a lot of Cabaret inspired clothes. The costumes went from the subdued (or dapper as someone described me) to the absolutely wild. There was a costume parade and prizes. The king of the Drag Ball was basically wearing a leather thong. He had a fabulous as and one of the biggest packages I’ve seen outside of porn.
Anyway, it was lots of fun. Next year will be the 25th, so who know what the theme will be, it I’m sure it will be fabulous and I can’t wait to go again.
