Another Friday, but unlike the last couple of weeks, I actually have to work this Friday. Instead of all the moving of stuff I’d dreaded, I have been working on press releases and publicity for upcoming events. I actually don’t mind doing this kind of work. It’s what I was meant to do. Of my education and public programming, I actually feel more comfortable in the role of public programmer. That’s not to say, I don’t enjoy being in the classroom with college students, because I do. It’s writing curriculum that has me stumped. I have no training in that, but I’ll figure it out. We may do the moving of stuff today. I honestly don’t know. My coworker keeps getting busy with other stuff and puts off the inevitable.
2 comments:
Have a good day and a good weekend
Glad you got to work on something that you enjoy. Have a wonderful weekend.
Post a Comment